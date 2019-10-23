39 people found dead inside a truck container

LONDON (KETK) – British police launched a murder investigation on Wednesday morning after 39 people were discovered dead in a truck container just outside of London.

Authorities say a 25-year-old man from Northern Ireland has been arrested in connection with the find. Police believe the truck came from Bulgaria and entered the country on Saturday.

38 of the victims were adults and one was a teenager.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted that he was “appalled” by the discovery and that the government would provide authorities with whatever resources they needed.

