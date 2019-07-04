84-year-old model proves beauty is timeless

POLAND (NBC) – Lights, camera, action – an 84-year-old Polish woman is enjoying a new career as a fashion model.

Helena Norowicz, a former Polish actress, launched her second career at the age of 80 when she became a muse for Bohoboco, a Polish designer duo.

She gets booked for various photo shoots and occasionally struts the catwalk.

Even though photography is now a big part of her life, Norowicz admits she feels a bit uncomfortable in front of the camera.

Her modelling, she says, gives her the opportunity to inspire other seniors, helping them to believe in themselves and encourages them to follow their dreams.

Norowicz says she hopes women of retirement age will stop being invisible and stay active professionally for as long as they want, following her example.