ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene citizen Charles Kevin Haney is spending his free time standing up for those he feels called to support – the men, women, and children of Ukraine.

Haney sat in the back of his pickup truck at S. 1st Street and Sayles Boulevard Tuesday afternoon, holding two signs as a show of solidarity.

“This is a horrid, horrific thing that’s happening in our world,” Haney explains.

One sign read ‘_UCK PUTIN’ and the other was a simple Ukrainian flag, both speaking to values Haney says hit close to home.

“I’m from Abilene Texas and I care and the Ukraine’s on the other side of the world,” Haney told KTAB and KRBC.

He said passersby have been stopping to give their appreciation for his protest, some even honking as they drove by.

Haney just hopes he is able to do his part by spreading awareness and education about such an important worldwide issue.