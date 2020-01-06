American family attacked in Mexico, child killed

(AP) — An American family returning to the U.S. from Mexico has come under attack just south of Texas, with armed gunmen killing a 13-year-old and wounding three others.
The attorney general’s office in the state of Tamaulipas said the child was a U.S. citizen and that the parents were permanent residents of the U.S. It didn’t identify them further.
The highway on which they were shot Saturday is considered high risk.
It runs through an area that’s disputed by criminal groups including the Gulf Cartel and Zetas.
