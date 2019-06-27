American woman killed by sharks while snorkeling in Bahamas

(CBS) – Sharks have killed a Southern California woman vacationing in the Bahamas. A family crowdfunding web page set up to cover the cost of bringing her body home identifies the victim as 21-year-old Jordan Lindsey of Torrance. Commissioner Paul Rolle of the Royal Bahamas Police Force told the Associated Press that Lindsey was attacked by three sharks on Wednesday near Rose Island while snorkeling with her family.

CBS Los Angeles said Lindsay’s parents and other family members saw the sharks and tried to shout a warning to her, but she didn’t hear them in time. Officials told the AP that Lindsey was bitten on the arms, legs and buttocks, and her right arm was severed.

A photo from the GoFundMe page set up by the family of Jordan Lindsey, of Torrance, California, shows Lindsey, who was killed in a shark attack in the Bahamas on June 26, 2019.GOFUNDME/HANDOUT

She was pronounced dead at a hospital, but it was not immediately clear if she died at the beach or en route to the emergency room.

A statement on the family’s GoFunde page, where they were trying to raise $25,000 to cover the costs of repatriating Lindsay’s body, described her as having “the most beautiful, gentle soul” and said she “will be missed deeply.”

A statement issued early Thursday morning by Timothy Law Synder, the President of Loyola Marymount University, said Lindsey was a communication studies major at the university. Synder said Lindsey was a “devoted animal lover and climate change advocate.”

The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism and Aviation expressed condolences and “deepest sympathies” to the family in a statement, and said officials were still investigating the incident. In the meantime, it said another government agency had issued “precautionary advisories to the public” following the shark attack.