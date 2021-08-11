AP International

Skip to content
KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com
Abilene
71°
Abilene
71°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
KTAB News
KRBC News
Local News
Coronavirus
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Positive News
Big Country Politics
Texas Politics
KTAB 4U
Live Event Stream
National News
Health News
Entertainment News
Best Reviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Newsletters
Press Releases
Automotive News
Top Stories
Cowboys, Texans donate to Uvalde community
Accused Tops shooter indicted on 25 counts
Uvalde school shooter’s phone collected as evidence
Viral Uber driver gets $250k for daughter’s chemo
Video
Weather
Weather Tools
Weather Maps
KTAB Weather
KRBC Weather
Weather Forecasts
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
BCH Sports
Local Sports
The Playbook
National Sports
ACU Sports
HSU Sports
HPU Sports
MCM Sports
Abilene-Area High Schools
Big Country High Schools
Rangers
Silver Star Nation
Top Stories
Hermleigh comes up short in bid for first state softball …
Top Stories
2021-22 Stamford Lady Bulldogs legacy will live on …
Video
Grand Canyon Retains WAC Commissioner’s Cup; ACU …
Stamford falls, 1-0, to Lovelady in Class 2A semifinals …
Video
Hermleigh is ‘all in’ as they prepare for state championship …
Video
Telemundo
Noticias
Noticias Telemundo
Telemundo Abilinea
El Tiempo
Programación
Top Stories
Telemundo Abilínea: Lunes 30 de Mayo, 2022
Video
Top Stories
Telemundo: Jueves 26 de Mayo, 2022
Video
Top Stories
Telemundo Abilínea: Miercoles 25 de Mayo, 2022
Video
Telemundo: Martes 24 de Mayo, 2022
Video
Telemundo Abilínea: Lunes 23 de Mayo, 2022
Video
Telemundo Abilínea: Viernes 20 de Mayo, 2022
Video
Video
Video Center
Live Event Stream
Community
Remarkable Women
Light Up A Life
Future Of The Family
Forever Family
Event Calendar
TV Schedule
Obituaries
Pros Who Know
Contests
About Us
BCH To Go Mobile App
News Tips & Submissions
Meet the Team
Who We Are
Contact Us
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Committed to Community
Nexstar Digital
Why Advertise?
TV Schedule
Sign up for our Newsletters
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post A Job
Search
Please enter a search term.
AP International
Monkeypox outbreak needs a united response, says …
Top AP International Headlines
Israeli troops kill 2 Palestinians amid West Bank …
A crackdown in El Salvador, and fears of arbitrary …
In Ukraine, broken lives in a broken house, just …
Protester killed in Guinea’s first anti-junta demonstrations
Russia warns West of weapons repercussions, pounds …
UN report: Over 1 million displaced in Myanmar amid …
More AP International
Spain probes blessing of soldiers at dictator´s monument
No more Turkey: Country in push to be known as ‘Türkiye’
Live updates | US ambassador to Ukraine promises …
Australia, China continue Pacific rivalry with island …
Angry French diplomats drop discretion to strike …
Journalist detained in China denied calls, partner …
Danish voters give strong ‘yes’ to joining EU defense …
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds
Mesquite Heat Fire Resources
How to help Taylor County fire victims
Mesquite Heat fire: 100% contained
Abilene businesses gather donations for local ranchers …
Mesquite Heat fire: 82% contained
Mesquite Heat Fire: 74% contained
Rep. Arrington briefed on Mesquite Heat fire
View All Mesquite Heat
Close
You have been added to Big Country Daily News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Big Country Daily News
Sign Up
Don't Miss
Schedule: 2022 Texas High School Finals Rodeo
Winters ISD votes to approve 4-day school week
WHC 2022 schedule of events
Abilene Gives 2022
All about the Big Country’s Mother’s Day weekend …
LIST: Abilene area 2022 Easter events
Big Country early voting
Public meetings to address Abilene’s 2022 Action …
DONATE: How to help fire-devastated communities
Rattlesnake Roundup Schedule of Events
View All Don't Miss
Big Country Immigration
Nolan County ‘smuggling’ incident
Tye PD describes process for catching human smugglers
Salvation Army confirms hosting undocumented immigrants …
Full Press Conference: Congressman Jodey Arrington …
Mayor Williams: At least 65 immigrants dropped off …
2 Big Country PDs say they’re seeing ‘influx’ in …
Full Interview: Tye police describe influx of immigrant …
Who’s paying for these flights? Attorney explains …
Undocumented immigrant describes going through mysterious …
‘Not one person has been notified’: Abilene Regional …
View All Big Country Immigration