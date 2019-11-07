Cambodian opposition leader stopped from returning home

Cambodia’s most prominent opposition politician Sam Rainsy clenches his fist as he is attempting to return to Cambodia Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019 at Charles de Gaulle airport, north of Paris. Sam Rainsy is attempting to return to Cambodia from his self-imposed exile to force out the long-serving leadership but may not be let on Thursday’s Paris-Bangkok flight. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

PARIS (AP) — Cambodia’s most prominent opposition leader, Sam Rainsy, was stopped from boarding a flight in Paris on Thursday in his attempt to return home to challenge his country’s longtime autocratic leader, but he assured his followers he will go ahead with his plan.

He and fellow leaders of the banned Cambodia National Rescue Party had vowed to enter Cambodia from Thailand on Saturday to spark a popular movement to oust Prime Minister Hun Sen from power.

Sam Rainsy tried to take a Thai Airways flight from Paris, where he lives in exile, to Bangkok, but said Thailand’s flag carrier told him “they had received from very high up the instruction to not allow me to board.”

Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said Wednesday that Sam Rainsy would not be allowed to enter Thailand because members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations like Thailand and Cambodia have a policy of not interfering in the affairs of neighboring countries.

Hun Sen had declared that Sam Rainsy and his colleagues would be blocked from entering Cambodia and had informed neighboring countries that they were unwelcome.

Malaysia also has hindered the free movement of Cambodian opposition politicians, stopping two party members from flying to Thailand and temporarily detaining Cambodia National Rescue Party Vice President Mu Sochua when she arrived late Wednesday night. Thailand had already kicked her out on arrival last month.

Malaysia released Mu Sochua and the two other activists on Thursday in a surprise U-turn. The move was unexpected because Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad earlier said Malaysia doesn’t want to be used as a base for political activists or interfere in the affairs of other countries.

Malaysian Human Rights Commission member Jerald Joseph said the three will be allowed to remain in the country but couldn’t provide further details. The commission was involved in appeals for their release.

A member of ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights, Teddy Baguilat, welcomed their release and urged Thailand to follow Malaysia’s example by allowing Sam Rainsy to enter.

“Hun Sen should get the message loud and clear that his persecution of the political opposition will not be exported wherever he wishes it to be,” Baguilat said in a statement. He also urged Cambodia to release dozens of activists held on trumped-up political charges and allow legitimate dissent.

An angry Sam Rainsy told reporters at Charles De Gaulle Airport that he wouldn’t be cowed and said he plans to return via another neighboring country.

“Never, never will I abandon. We need to continue, the days of Hun Sen are numbered. Democracy will be reinstalled in the near future. It’s our conviction and our determination,” he said.

Earlier before heading to the airport, Rainsy told The Associated Press that Hun Sen is going all out to block their return because he is “very afraid.”

“I think this is the most favorable circumstances because the Cambodian people really want a change,” he said. He said his party has to lead “this fight for freedom and I’m sure that there are many friends all over the world who will help us in our rightful battle.”

Cambodian officials have repeatedly warned that if the opposition leaders make it back, they will be immediately arrested. Most if not all have convictions or charges pending against them in Cambodian courts, including inciting armed rebellion, despite their avowedly nonviolent intentions.

Cambodian courts are widely considered to be under the influence of the government, which employs the law to harass its opponents.

Human Rights Watch earlier urged Malaysia to “stand up to Cambodia’s bullying of its regional neighbors and (not) do Phnom Penh’s dirty work in cracking down against the CNRP exiles.”

The opposition party was dissolved by court order in late 2017, allowing Hun Sen’s ruling Cambodian People’s Party to sweep a 2018 general election.

Hours before Mu Sochua’s detention in Malaysia, the Cambodian Embassy in Indonesia called for her arrest after she gave a news conference in Jakarta. Cambodian Ambassador Hor Nambora interrupted that news conference to describe the opposition politicians as fugitives and criminals.

“We are risking our lives, we will go to Cambodia empty handed,” Mu Sochua said. “Returning home for democracy in Cambodia, it’s not a revolution, it’s not a coup d’etat.”

Ng reported from Hong Kong. Associated Press journalists Syawalludin Zain in Kuala Lumpur and Nico Garriga and Catherine Gaschka in Paris contributed to this report.