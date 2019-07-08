Child dies after fall from Royal Caribbean cruise ship docked in Puerto Rico

(NBC) – A little girl died after falling off a cruise ship in Puerto Rico, authorities said.

The 1-and-a -half-year-old plunged from the 11th floor of a Royal Caribbean “Freedom of the Seas” ship Sunday while it was docked in San Juan, Telemundo PR reported. The network reported that the child was American.

Puerto Rico’s Department of Public Safety confirmed the girl’s death.

Puerto Rico Secretary for Public Affairs Anthony Maceira said the department was responding to the incident “with the seriousness and sensitivity it requires.”

“We pray God fills with strength this family who is living today a real tragedy,” Maceira wrote on Twitter.

A statement from Miami-based Royal Caribbean said the company’s care team was assisting the victim’s family.

“We are deeply saddened by yesterday’s tragic incident, and our hearts go out to the family,” the statement said.