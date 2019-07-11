‘Dangerous’ Eastland County murder suspect believed to have fled to Canada

EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Eastland County murder suspect, who’s considered dangerous, is believed to be in Canada.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police report Derek Whisenand, 27, likely crossed the border in Haskett, Manitoba, sometime during the week of June 24, 2019. He may now be in Winnipeg or eastern Canada.

A social media post from the RCMP describes Whisenand as follows, “Caucasian, 6’ tall, 230 lbs with brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen with a black goatee. He is traveling with a large mixed breed dog, possibly a mix of a German Shepard and pit bull or boxer, brindle in color.”

He’s also considered to be dangerous and possibly armed, so citizens are urged to keep their distance from him.

The Manitoba RCMP believe that a 27-year-old male who is evading police in the United States illegally crossed into… Posted by Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Manitoba on Tuesday, July 9, 2019

Whisenand is accused of killing 78-year-old Burton Duane Sanborn inside his Eastland County home the same week he allegedly crossed the Canadian border.

Preliminary autopsy results reveal Sanborn suffered severe trauma to his head.

It’s unknown how Whisenand and Sanborn are known to each other.

