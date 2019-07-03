France passes law banning corporal punishment against children

(NBC) – French lawmakers have passed a bill barring parents from using corporal punishment to discipline children.

A French charity produced a public service announcement promoting the anti-smacking law.

According to the charity, 85 percent of French parents have used violence to discipline children.

It says 75 percent of child abuse is the result of such punishments.

The upper chamber of the French National Assembly gave final approval to the law Tuesday.

There is no punishment for parents who break the law.

It reverses a ban on parental corporal punishment granted under napoleon in the early 1800s.

The bill also requires mayors to tell couples at civil weddings that physical and psychological violence against children is against the law.

Similar bans are already in effect in 22 of the European Union’s 28 member countries.