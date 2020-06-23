German police raid banned far-right group in 4 states

BERLIN (AP) — German police conducted raids Tuesday on sites linked to a far-right group after the country’s top security official deemed it extremist

Interior Minister Horst Seehofer banned the group Nordadler, which means ‘Northern Eagle,’ early Tuesday. His office said the police raids were carried out in four German states.

It said the group acted mainly online, spreading far-right extremist ideology and anti-Semitism.

Authorities say Northern Eagle members see themselves as adherents of Nazi leader Adolf Hitler.

The group uses social media channels such as Telegram, Instagram and Discord to promote its ideology, win new members and condone attacks such as the anti-Semitic shooting at a synagogue in Halle last year.

Earlier this year, Seehofer banned the neo-Nazi groups Combat 18 and United German Peoples and Tribes.

Following the attack in Halle and the killing of a regional lawmaker from Chancellor Angela Merkel’s party last year, Seehofer warned that far-right extremism poses a growing security threat to Germany.