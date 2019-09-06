Indian woman, 73, gives birth to twin girls

ANDHRA PRADESH, India (CNN) – It’s twins!

But that’s not the most surprising part of this birth announcement.

The new mom is 73-years-old, and dad is 80.

The proud parents live in Southern India.

Both are farmers.

They’ve always wanted children, but it just never happened for them – until now.

Doctors agreed to do IVF and it was a success on the first try.

The twin girls were delivered via c-section Thursday, ending 9 months of bed rest for mom.

Latest Posts: