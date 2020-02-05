Iraqi officials say Baghdad wants to minimize reliance on US

Breaking News
Winter Weather Outlook: Snow, sleet, freezing rain will continue to fall Wednesday
Closings and Delays
5th and Grape Church of Christ A Habitat for Learning (Both Locations) A Ok Driving School Abilene and Brownwood Office of the Attorney General Abilene Bethel Methodist Church Abilene Cactus Lions Club Abilene Chamber of Commerce Wake Up Wednesday Abilene Christian Schools Abilene Christian University Abilene City Hall Abilene CityLink Bus Service Abilene Diagnostic Clinic Abilene Gymnastics Sports Center Abilene Housing Authority Abilene ISD Abilene Junior Academy Abilene Learning Academy Abilene Woman's Club ACU Center for Speech, Language & Learning Affordable Barber Academy Albany ISD All Area DPS Offices All God's Children CDC Anson ISD Aspermont ISD Baird ISD Baird Senior Center Ballinger ISD Bangs ISD Betty Hardwick Center Big Country Aids Resources Blackwell ISD Blanket ISD Breakfast on Beech Street Breckenridge ISD Broadway Baptist Church in Sweetwater Bronte ISD Brookesmith ISD Brown County Rodeo Parade Brownwood ISD Brownwood Senior Citizens Center Brownwood St. John's Church Food Pantry Brownwood Workforce Center Callahan County Courthouse Callahan County Meals on Wheels Calvary Baptist Church Cedar Creek Counseling Children of Light Christian Service Center of Abilene Church of the Heavenly Rest Church on the Rock - Abilene Cisco College - Abilene Cisco College - Cisco City and Rural Rides City and Rural Rides Transit Service City of Abilene offices City of Abilene Offices Clearfork Baptist Church Clyde CISD Clyde Senior Center Coleman ISD Coleman Senior Center Colorado City ISD Cook Children's Maternal Fetal Medicine Crescent Heights Baptist Church Cross Plains ISD Cross Plains Senior Citizens Center Day Nursery of Abilene De Leon ISD Denton Valley Baptist Church Department of Family and Protective Services offices in Regions 1, 2 and 9 Department of State Health Services offices in Regions 1, 2, and 9 Dyess Air Force Base Early ISD Eastland County Courthouse Eastland ISD Elm Crest Baptist Church Elmwood Baptist Church Eula ISD Faith Baptist Church First Baptist Church - Tuscola First Baptist Church Baird First Baptist Church Haskell First Baptist Church of Rising Star Food Bank of West Central Texas Glo Daycare Center Gorman ISD Grace Baptist Church Grace Baptist Church Hamby Church of Christ Hamlin Collegiate ISD Hardin Simmons University Haskell CISD Haskell County Courthouse Haskell County Courthouse Hawley Church of Christ Hawley ISD Hendrick Cancer Center Hendrick Pulmonary Rehab Highland Church of Christ Highland ISD Highway 36 Church of Christ Hillcrest Church of Christ Hope for Life Ira ISD Jim Ned CISD Jones County Courthouse Jones County Courthouse Kenley School Kids Kampus Child Care Center Kids of Faith Learning Center Kids on Maple Street Day Care KinderCare King Solomon Baptist Church Knox City-O'Brien ISD Lake Brownwood Church of Christ Lighthouse Assembly of God Lighthouse Assembly of God Lueders-Avoca ISD May ISD McMurry University Meals on Wheels Abilene Merkel City Hall Merkel ISD Minda St. Child Development Center Minda Street Church of Christ Mission Abilene Moran ISD Mullin ISD Munday CISD NeeCee's Barber College New Beginning Academy New Beginnings Childcare Academy New Beginnings Christian Academy New Beginnings Day Care Oldham Lane Church of Christ Open Door Pregnancy and Family Resource Centers in Cisco and Breckenridge Paint Creek ISD Panther Creek CISD Patty Harper Dance Studio Pioneer Drive Baptist Church Child Development Center Potosi Baptist Church Pregnancy Resources of Abilene Premier High School Ranger ISD Region 14 Service Center Regional Victim Crisis Center Ridgemont Baptist Church Rising Star ISD Roby CISD Roscoe Collegiate ISD Rotan ISD Rule ISD S. 11th & Willis Church of Christ Salvation Army Abilene Santa Anna ISD Second Baptist Church Second Chance Cowboy Church of Clyde Shackelford County Courthouse Shiloh Baptist Church Small World of Learning Day Care Snyder ISD Snyder Workforce Center Snyder Workforce Center Southwest Park Baptist Church St. John's Episcopal School St. Vincent Palloti Church RCIA-RE Classes Stamford ISD Stonewall County Courthouse Sweetwater City Offices Sweetwater ISD Taylor County Appraisal District Taylor County Courthouse Taylor County Offices Texas Department of Motor Vehicles - Abilene Texas Health and Human Services Offices in Regions 1, 2 and 9 Texas Tech Health Sciences Center Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center The Discovery Center Throckmorton ISD TLCA Abilene Trent ISD TSTC Abilene TSTC Breckenridge TSTC Sweetwater Tye City Hall Tye City Hall United Methodist Food Pantry VFW Post 6873 Wallace Senior Center West Texas Back Clinic Westbrook ISD Winters ISD Woodlawn Church of Christ Wylie Baptist Church Wylie ISD Wylie United Methodist Church YMCA Abilene YMCA of Abilene YMCA Preschool & After School Care Zephyr ISD

Iraqi officials say Baghdad wants to minimize reliance on US

International News

by: QASSIM ABDUL-ZAHRA and SAMYA KULLAB, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, U.S. Army soldiers stand outside their armored vehicle on a joint base with the Iraqi army, south of Mosul, Iraq. As Iraqi forces push into western Mosul coalition troops are closer to frontline fighting than ever before. The Iraqi government has told its military not to seek assistance from the U.S.-led coalition forces in operations against the Islamic State group, two senior Iraqi military officials said. The move comes amid a crisis of mistrust tainting U.S.-Iraq ties after an American strike killed Soleimani and an Iraqi militia commander. (AP Photo/ Khalid Mohammed, File)

BAGHDAD (AP) — The Iraqi government has told its military not to seek assistance from the U.S.-led coalition in operations against the Islamic State group, two senior Iraqi military officials said, amid a crisis of mistrust between Washington and Baghdad after an American strike killed a top Iranian general and an Iraqi militia commander.

The step shows that while the Iraqí leadership’s demands for an immediate removal of American forces have cooled, they are serious about rethinking the strategic relationship, and this is directly affecting military cooperation.

Officially, Iraqis have been unclear on the status of joint operations. The Iraqi military announced Jan. 30 that they had resumed after a three-week halt, but that statement was later removed and a military spokesperson rescinded the claim in remarks to state television. It was not followed up with a clarification.

The halt had been called amid soaring tensions following the Jan. 3 U.S. drone strike ordered by President Donald Trump that killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani and senior Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in Baghdad.

On at least two occasions in January, U.S. officials said they expected the pause would be lifted imminently. But in practice, Iraqis are seeking to minimize cooperation with the anti-IS coalition, based on government orders,two Iraqi military officials and one militia official said this week.

“After the killing of Soleimani, the Iraqi government decided to inform us formally not to cooperate and not to seek assistance from the U.S.-led international coalition in any operation,” a senior military intelligence officialtold The Associated Press.

“Until now, we have not asked the Americans to provide assistance, we rely on our capabilities to pursue IS elements. The presence of the Americans in the joint operations is only formal,” the official said.

The three officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to talk to reporters.

The coalition paused its mission to fight IS in Iraq on Jan. 5 after the strike. That same day, Shiite lawmakers, irate over what they called a flagrant violation of sovereignty, passed a nonbinding resolution requesting the government cancel legal agreements that provide the basis for the U.S. troop presence in Iraq.

Outgoing Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi has stated publicly that U.S. troops must go, but he has stepped back from unilaterally canceling existing agreements, saying the matter was up to the next prime minister to decide. Prime Minister-designate Mohammed Allawi has not made his policy known toward the troop presence.

About 5,200 U.S. soldiers are stationed in Iraqi bases to support local troops fighting IS militants. They are part of a larger international coalition invited by the Iraqi government in 2014.

One of the officials, a commander in Iraq’s elite U.S.-trained Counter-Terrorism Servicesin western Anbar province, said some training continues, but “as for military operations and carrying out operations, there is no support.”

“We have knowledge that the American support to the Iraqi forces has stopped,” said the commander of an Iranian-backed militia group.

No coalition airstrikes have been carried out against IS since the killing of Soleimani, said coalition spokesman Myles Caggins. In contrast, 45 strikes were conducted in Iraq in October and November.

“The Iraqis have not requested assistance with airstrikes in recent weeks, while our operations are paused. All coalition airstrikes have been coordinated with the Iraqi Security Forces for years,” he said.

Iraqi military personnel who have benefited from coalition training are making appeals in private, knowing firsthand Iraq’s reliance on U.S. military technologies and aircraft.

“We have no alternative now,” said the senior CTS official. “The battle against IS is technological, and we don’t own any of these technologies, only the Americans do.”

U.S. Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie, the top American commander for the Middle East, met Tuesday with Iraqi leaders and acknowledged that joint military operations and training have been scaled back, although he said U.S. special operations forces are doing some missions with Iraqi commandos.

“We’re still in a period of turbulence. We’ve got a ways to go,” he said.

___

Associated Press writer Lolita C. Baldor, aboard a U.S. military aircraft, contributed.

Associated Press writer Lolita C. Baldor, aboard a U.S. military aircraft, contributed.

