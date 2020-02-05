Italy, Turkey screen all arriving passengers for coronavirus

Breaking News
Winter Weather Outlook: Snow, sleet, freezing rain will continue to fall Wednesday
1  of  203
Closings and Delays
5th and Grape Church of Christ A Habitat for Learning (Both Locations) A Ok Driving School Abilene and Brownwood Office of the Attorney General Abilene Bethel Methodist Church Abilene Bible Church Abilene Cactus Lions Club Abilene Chamber of Commerce Wake Up Wednesday Abilene Christian Schools Abilene Christian University Abilene City Hall Abilene CityLink Bus Service Abilene Diagnostic Clinic Abilene Gymnastics Sports Center Abilene Housing Authority Abilene ISD Abilene Junior Academy Abilene Learning Academy Abilene Woman's Club ACU Center for Speech, Language & Learning Affordable Barber Academy Albany ISD All Area DPS Offices All God's Children CDC Anson ISD Aspermont ISD Baird ISD Baird Senior Center Ballinger ISD Bangs ISD Beltway Park Church Betty Hardwick Center Big Country Aids Resources Blackwell ISD Blanket ISD Breakfast on Beech Street Breckenridge ISD Broadway Baptist Church in Sweetwater Bronte ISD Brookesmith ISD Brown County Rodeo Parade Brownwood ISD Brownwood Senior Citizens Center Brownwood St. John's Church Food Pantry Brownwood Workforce Center Callahan County Courthouse Callahan County Meals on Wheels Calvary Baptist Church Cedar Creek Counseling Children of Light Christian Service Center of Abilene Church of the Heavenly Rest Church on the Rock - Abilene Cisco College - Abilene Cisco College - Cisco City and Rural Rides City and Rural Rides Transit Service City of Abilene offices City of Abilene Offices Clearfork Baptist Church Clyde CISD Clyde Senior Center Coleman ISD Coleman Senior Center Colorado City ISD Cook Children's Maternal Fetal Medicine Crescent Heights Baptist Church Cross Plains ISD Cross Plains Senior Citizens Center Day Nursery of Abilene De Leon ISD Denton Valley Baptist Church Department of Family and Protective Services offices in Regions 1, 2 and 9 Department of State Health Services offices in Regions 1, 2, and 9 Dyess Air Force Base Early ISD Eastland County Courthouse Eastland ISD Elm Crest Baptist Church Elmwood Baptist Church Eula ISD Faith Baptist Church First Baptist Church - Tuscola First Baptist Church Baird First Baptist Church Haskell First Baptist Church of Rising Star Food Bank of West Central Texas Glo Daycare Center Gorman ISD Grace Baptist Church Grace Baptist Church Hamby Church of Christ Hamlin Collegiate ISD Hardin Simmons University Haskell CISD Haskell County Courthouse Haskell County Courthouse Hawley Church of Christ Hawley ISD Hendrick Cancer Center Hendrick Pulmonary Rehab Highland Church of Christ Highland ISD Highway 36 Church of Christ Hillcrest Church of Christ Hope for Life Ira ISD Jim Ned CISD Jones County Courthouse Jones County Courthouse Kenley School Kids Kampus Child Care Center Kids of Faith Learning Center Kids on Maple Street Day Care KinderCare King Solomon Baptist Church Knox City-O'Brien ISD Lake Brownwood Church of Christ Lighthouse Assembly of God Lighthouse Assembly of God Lueders-Avoca ISD May ISD McMurry University Meals on Wheels Abilene Merkel City Hall Merkel ISD Minda St. Child Development Center Minda Street Church of Christ Mission Abilene Moran ISD Mullin ISD Munday CISD NeeCee's Barber College New Beginning Academy New Beginnings Childcare Academy New Beginnings Christian Academy New Beginnings Day Care Oldham Lane Church of Christ Open Door Pregnancy and Family Resource Centers in Cisco and Breckenridge Paint Creek ISD Panther Creek CISD Patty Harper Dance Studio Pioneer Drive Baptist Church Child Development Center Potosi Baptist Church Pregnancy Resources of Abilene Premier High School Ranger ISD Region 14 Service Center Regional Victim Crisis Center Ridgemont Baptist Church Rising Star ISD Roby CISD Roscoe Collegiate ISD Rotan ISD Rule ISD S. 11th & Willis Church of Christ Salvation Army Abilene Santa Anna ISD Second Baptist Church Second Chance Cowboy Church of Clyde Shackelford County Courthouse Shiloh Baptist Church Small World of Learning Day Care Snyder ISD Snyder Workforce Center Snyder Workforce Center Southwest Park Baptist Church St. John's Episcopal School St. Vincent Palloti Church RCIA-RE Classes Stamford ISD Stonewall County Courthouse Sweetwater City Offices Sweetwater ISD Taylor County Appraisal District Taylor County Courthouse Taylor County Offices Texas Department of Motor Vehicles - Abilene Texas Health and Human Services Offices in Regions 1, 2 and 9 Texas Tech Health Sciences Center Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center The Discovery Center Throckmorton ISD TLCA Abilene Trent ISD TSTC Abilene TSTC Breckenridge TSTC Sweetwater Tye City Hall Tye City Hall United Methodist Food Pantry VFW Post 6873 Wallace Senior Center West Texas Back Clinic Westbrook ISD Winters ISD Woodlawn Church of Christ Wylie Baptist Church Wylie ISD Wylie United Methodist Church YMCA Abilene YMCA of Abilene YMCA Preschool & After School Care Zephyr ISD

Italy, Turkey screen all arriving passengers for coronavirus

International News
Posted: / Updated:

A group of medical personnel stands ready to control 80 people, accompanied by medical specialists, carried by a Russian military plane at an airport outside Tyumen, Russia, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. Russia has evacuated 144 people – Russians and nationals of Belarus, Ukraine and Armenia – from the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan, China, on Wednesday. All evacuees will be quarantined for two weeks in a sanatorium in the Tyumen region in western Siberia, government officials said. (AP Photo/Maxim Slutsky)

ROME (AP) — Italy and Turkey said Wednesday they were taking the temperatures of all arriving airline passengers in new prevention measures aimed at halting the spread of a virus outbreak that has killed hundreds of people in China.

Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said thermal cameras installed at Turkish airports would begin screening all arriving passengers Thursday. Previously, Turkey was screening travelers from China, Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Korea and Malaysia.

Italy on Jan. 30 barred all commercial flights to and from China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan, the same day two Chinese tourists from hard-hit Wuhan tested positive for the new type of coronavirus in Rome.

But to boost precautions involving passengers from other countries, the Italian health ministry and civil protection agency announced they would use thermo-scanners “on all arriving passengers.”

“It is clear that this is a temporary measure,” Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio told The Associated Press.

He indicated that Italy’s flight ban might ease once the scanners are all in place.

The two Chinese tourists in Italy afflicted with the virus took a turn for the worse Tuesday and were moved into intensive care at Rome’s Lazzaro Spallanzani infectious disease hospital, suffering also from viral pneumonia.

The two were given respiratory help and are undergoing experimental anti-viral treatment, the hospital said, adding that their condition on Wednesday was serious but stable.

Earlier Wednesday, Russia evacuated 144 people from the epicenter of the outbreak in the central Chinese city of Wuhan. All evacuees will be quarantined for two weeks in a sanatorium in western Siberia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin also hailed the Chinese government for taking “decisive, vigorous measures” to contain the outbreak Wednesday at a meeting with new foreign ambassadors in Moscow.

“China and all of us are facing the danger of the coronavirus spreading. Chinese government takes decisive, vigorous measures in order to stop it. We are ready to provide help and necessary support to the friendly Chinese nation,” Putin said.

On the business front, the European aerospace giant Airbus has closed its plant in northern China that assembles A320 passenger jets, another business casualty of the disruptions caused by China’s battle against the virus.

An Airbus statement gave no indication Wednesday about when the assembly facility in Tianjin might reopen. It said the company’s China operation was observing government requirements that employees should work from home where possible. Airbus also said restrictions imposed on travel in China and internationally to slow the spread of the virus “are posing some logistical challenges.”

As of Wednesday, China has had 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases of the virus on the mainland. Hong Kong and the Philippines have also had one death each. Europe has 28 confirmed virus cases, with Germany having the most on the continent with 12 cases, all linked to one auto parts company.

___

Follow AP’s full coverage of the China virus outbreak at: https://www.apnews.com/VirusOutbreak

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss