(CNN) – Video captures a man trying to steal a necklace off a mannequin.
Melbourne police say they’re looking for a man who has stolen a Versace necklace off a mannequin using a fishing rod.
The video shows the man on the sidewalk acting suspiciously and carrying a fishing rod around.
Officials say it took the man three hours to steal the necklace and it’s worth about $700.
Latest Posts:
- Gov. Abbott: Texas to survey teachers on school safety
- Doctors try 1st CRISPR editing in the body for blindness
- Man brings llama to sister’s wedding, delighting just about everyone but the bride
- Man shot in shin after robbery attack caught on camera
- Man steals Versace necklace with a fishing rod