Man steals Versace necklace with a fishing rod

(CNN) – Video captures a man trying to steal a necklace off a mannequin.

Melbourne police say they’re looking for a man who has stolen a Versace necklace off a mannequin using a fishing rod.

The video shows the man on the sidewalk acting suspiciously and carrying a fishing rod around.

Officials say it took the man three hours to steal the necklace and it’s worth about $700.

