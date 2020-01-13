MUST-SEE VIDEO: Bolts of lightning flash across ash cloud after volcanic eruption

TAGAYTAY CITY, Philippines (KETK/NBC) – Bolts of lightning were seen flashing across an ash column Sunday nights in the Philippines during a volcanic eruption.

The TAAL volcano, just 45 miles south of Manilla, belched out ash and steam over the weekend, forcing tens of thousands to evacuate from their homes.

On Sunday night, a large number of lightning strikes dramatically lit up the ash cloud. This is caused by electrical discharge that occurs during an eruption.

Seismologists are worried that a tsunami could strike the region if the eruption continues. Scientists have raised the danger level to the area to Level 4, the second-highest possible rating.

Level 5 means that a hazardous eruption is already underway and would affect a much larger area.

