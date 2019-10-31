Nigeria lifts ban on 2 prominent humanitarian groups

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — The United Nations says humanitarian groups in Nigeria are relieved after the government lifted a ban on the operations of two prominent international aid groups.

Nigeria in recent weeks halted the activities of Action Against Hunger and Mercy Corps in its troubled northeast, accusing them of providing food and medicines to the Boko Haram extremist group. The aid groups denied the allegations.

Nigeria’s government on Wednesday lifted the ban but said all non-governmental groups must be vetted and registered before they can offer humanitarian aid. The government also will screen all vendors working with aid groups.

The U.N. humanitarian office in Nigeria says that with the lifting of the ban more than 350,000 people will receive the food assistance they have waited for.