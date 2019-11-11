Opposition rejects plan for new Chilean Constitution

Chile’s President Sebastian Pinera arrives to La Moneda presidential palace in Santiago, Chile, Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. The government announced Sunday it has agreed to write a new Constitution for the country, one of the most repeated demands of protesters who have taken to the streets in often violent demonstrations in recent weeks. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — A plan by Chilean President Sebastián Piñera to draft a new constitution was criticized on Monday by the opposition and even his own political ranks.

Interior Minister Gonzalo Blumel unveiled the government’s plan on Sunday, one of a series of measures aimed at quelling weeks of protests in Chile over economic inequality and other grievances.

The new document would be drafted by a “constituent congress” and then put to a plebiscite, according to Blumel.

But the opposition says the process is inadequate, partly because it relies on current legislators who are viewed with suspicion by protesters. They also say the plebiscite should occur at the beginning of the process, so that people’s views can be considered.

“The citizenry is demanding something different,” said opposition Sen. Felipe Harboe. He said people want a “constituent assembly” or some other form of direct participation.

“Parliamentarians don’t have credibility today,” said Sen. Manuel José Ossandón, who is part of Piñera’s ruling coalition. “The parliament doesn’t have credibility to do something without the more active participation of the community.”

Karla Rubilar, the government spokeswoman, on Monday rejected the call for a constituent assembly, which would involve the election of a group of citizens to draft the new constitution.

Students in Chile began protesting nearly a month ago over a subway fare hike. The demonstrations have morphed into a massive protest movement demanding improvements in basic services and benefits, including pensions, health, and education.

While most protests have been peaceful, at least 20 people have died in clashes between protesters and police.

A key demand of demonstrators has been to throw out the constitution that was drafted in 1980 during the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet. The constitution is the legal basis for the market-driven system that protesters say favors Chile’s affluent minority.

The public health care system is bogged down with months-long waiting times, and those seeking higher education are often saddled with crushing student debt.

Protests continued on Monday in the capital of Santiago, ahead of a national strike planned for Tuesday.

Patricia Luna contributed to this report from Santiago, Chile.