Philippine official defends US pact after Duterte threat

Breaking News
Thursday Weather: Black ice makes morning travel slick, chilly but quiet afternoon
1  of  128
Closings and Delays
A Habitat for Learning Abilene Christian University Abilene City Hall Abilene CityLink Bus Service Abilene Diagnostic Clinic Abilene Housing Authority Abilene ISD Abilene Public Library - All locations Abilene Woman's Club Abilene Workforce Center ACU Center for Speech, Language & Learning Albany ISD All God's Children (CDC) All God's Children CDC Alliance for Women & Children Anson ISD Area DPS Offices Aspermont ISD Baird ISD Baird Meals on Wheels Baird Mission of Miracles Food Pantry Baird Senior Center Ballinger ISD Betty Hardwick Center Big Country Aids Resources Blackwell ISD Breakfast on Beech Street Breckenridge ISD Bronte ISD Brown County Rodeo Parade Callahan County Courthouse Callahan County Meals on Wheels Children of Light Christian Service Center of Abilene Church of the Heavenly Rest Cisco College - Abilene Cisco College - Cisco Cisco ISD Clyde CISD Clyde City Offices Clyde Meals on Wheels Clyde Senior Center Colorado City ISD Cook Children's Office of Maternal Fetal Medicine Cross Plains ISD Cross Plains Senior Citizens Center Day Nursery of Abilene Department of State Health Services offices in Regions 1, 2, and 9 Dyess Air Force Base Eastland City Hall Eastland County Courthouse Eastland ISD Eula ISD Glo Daycare Center Gorman ISD Grace Baptist Church Hamlin Collegiate ISD Hardin Simmons University Haskell CISD Haskell County Courthouse Hawley ISD Hendrick Medical Supply - Abilene Hendrick Medical Supply Brownwood & Sweetwater Hendrick Pulmonary Rehab Highland ISD Hillcrest Church of Christ Ira ISD Jim Ned CISD Jones County Courthouse Kenley School Kids Kampus Child Care Centers Kids of Faith Learning Center Kids on Maple Street Day Care Knox City-O'Brien ISD Loaves & Fishes Coleman Lueders-Avoca ISD McMurry University Meals on Wheels Abilene Merkel City Hall Merkel ISD Merkel Municipal Court Merkel Public Library Minda St. Child Development Center Moran ISD Munday CISD New Beginnings Childcare Academy New Beginnings Christian Academy Open Door Pregnancy and Family Resource Centers in Breckenridge Open Door Pregnancy and Family Resource Centers in Cisco Pioneer Drive Baptist Church Child Development Center Premier High School Ranger ISD Ready Steps FUMC Region 14 Service Center Regional Victim Crisis Center Roby CISD Rotan ISD Rule ISD Salvation Army Abilene Santa Anna ISD Shiloh Baptist Church Small World of Learning Day Care Snyder ISD Snyder Workforce Center St. John's Episcopal School Stamford ISD Sweetwater City Offices Sweetwater ISD Sweetwater Workforce Center Taylor County Appraisal District Taylor County Offices Tender Hearts Daycare Texas Department of Motor Vehicles in Abilene Texas Oncology Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center Throckmorton ISD TLCA Abilene Trent ISD TSTC Abilene TSTC Breckenridge TSTC Sweetwater University Church of Christ Wallace Senior Center Westbrook ISD Winters ISD Wylie ISD YMCA Abilene YMCA Preschool & After School Care

Philippine official defends US pact after Duterte threat

International News

by: JIM GOMEZ, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Teodoro Locsin Jr.

Philippine Secretary of Foreign Affairs Teodoro Locsin Jr. gestures during a senate hearing in Manila, Philippines on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020. The Philippine foreign secretary warned Thursday that abrogating a security accord with Washington would undermine his country’s security and foster aggression in the disputed South China Sea. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippine foreign secretary warned Thursday that abrogating a security accord with Washington would undermine his country’s security and foster aggression in the disputed South China Sea.

The warning came after President Rodrigo Duterte threatened last month to give notice to the U.S. to terminate the Visiting Forces Agreement, which allows American forces to train in the Philippines, if the reported cancellation of the visa of his political ally, Sen. Ronald dela Rosa, was not corrected within a month.

“I’m warning you … if you won’t do the correction on this, I will terminate the … Visiting Forces Agreement. I’ll end that son of a bitch,” the brash-speaking Duterte said in a Jan. 23 speech.

Dela Rosa served as Duterte’s first national police chief and enforcer of the president’s deadly anti-drugs crackdown in 2016. Thousands of mostly poor suspects have been killed under the campaign, alarming the U.S. and other Western governments and human rights watchdogs.

Dela Rosa and later Duterte have said Dela Rosa’s visa was canceled, but U.S. officials have not addressed the matter.

Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. used a televised Senate hearing to enumerate what he described as crucial security, trade and economic benefits the accord provides. The U.S. is a longtime treaty ally, a major trading partner and the largest development aid provider to the Philippines.

“While the Philippines has the prerogative to terminate the VFA anytime, the continuance of the agreement is deemed to be more beneficial to the Philippines compared to any predicates were it to be terminated,” Locsin said.

The accord, known by its acronym VFA, took effect in 1999 to provide legal cover for the entry of American forces to the Philippines for joint training with Filipino troops.

A separate defense pact subsequently signed by the allies in 2014, the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement, allowed the extended stay of U.S. forces and authorized them to build and maintain barracks and warehouses and store defense equipment and weapons inside five designated Philippine military camps.

Terminating the VFA would affect more than 300 joint trainings and other activities this year with U.S. forces “which the Philippine military and law enforcement agencies need to enhance their capabilities in countering threats to national security,” Locsin said.

The U.S. provided more than $550 million in security assistance to the Philippines from 2016 to 2019, Locsin said, adding that there may be a “chilling effect on our economic relations” if the Philippines draws down its security alliance with Washington.

American forces have provided intelligence, training and aid that allowed the Philippines to deal with human trafficking, cyberattacks, illegal narcotics and terrorism, Locsin said, citing how U.S. military assistance helped Filipino forces quell a disastrous siege by Islamic State group-aligned militants in southern Marawi city in 2017.

U.S. military presence has also served as a deterrent to aggressive actions in the disputed South China Sea, Locsin said.

China, the Philippines, Vietnam and three other governments have rival claims to the strategic waterway.

Duterte first threatened to abrogate the VFA in late 2016 after a U.S. aid agency put on hold funds for anti-poverty projects in the Philippines. The 74-year-old leader, who has been harshly critical of U.S. policies while often praising China and Russia, has walked back on his public threats before.

Aside from threatening to take down the VFA, Duterte has said would ban some U.S. senators from entering the Philippines. He apparently was referring to American senators who sought to ban unspecified Philippine officials from entering the U.S. for their role in the continued detention of Phillippines opposition Sen. Leila de Lima, a vocal critic of Duterte’s deadly campaign against illegal drugs.

Duterte has publicly accused de Lima of receiving money from drug traffickers and called for her detention. De Lima has dismissed the allegations as fabricated charges designed to muzzle dissent under Duterte.

Duterte has also barred his Cabinet officials from traveling to the U.S. and turned down an invitation by President Donald Trump to join a special meeting the U.S. leader will host for leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in March in Las Vegas, according to presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss