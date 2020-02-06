Spain PM meets with separatist Catalan leader to mend ties

Breaking News
Thursday Weather: Black ice makes morning travel slick, chilly but quiet afternoon
1  of  128
Closings and Delays
A Habitat for Learning Abilene Christian University Abilene City Hall Abilene CityLink Bus Service Abilene Diagnostic Clinic Abilene Housing Authority Abilene ISD Abilene Public Library - All locations Abilene Woman's Club Abilene Workforce Center ACU Center for Speech, Language & Learning Albany ISD All God's Children (CDC) All God's Children CDC Alliance for Women & Children Anson ISD Area DPS Offices Aspermont ISD Baird ISD Baird Meals on Wheels Baird Mission of Miracles Food Pantry Baird Senior Center Ballinger ISD Betty Hardwick Center Big Country Aids Resources Blackwell ISD Breakfast on Beech Street Breckenridge ISD Bronte ISD Brown County Rodeo Parade Callahan County Courthouse Callahan County Meals on Wheels Children of Light Christian Service Center of Abilene Church of the Heavenly Rest Cisco College - Abilene Cisco College - Cisco Cisco ISD Clyde CISD Clyde City Offices Clyde Meals on Wheels Clyde Senior Center Colorado City ISD Cook Children's Office of Maternal Fetal Medicine Cross Plains ISD Cross Plains Senior Citizens Center Day Nursery of Abilene Department of State Health Services offices in Regions 1, 2, and 9 Dyess Air Force Base Eastland City Hall Eastland County Courthouse Eastland ISD Eula ISD Glo Daycare Center Gorman ISD Grace Baptist Church Hamlin Collegiate ISD Hardin Simmons University Haskell CISD Haskell County Courthouse Hawley ISD Hendrick Medical Supply - Abilene Hendrick Medical Supply Brownwood & Sweetwater Hendrick Pulmonary Rehab Highland ISD Hillcrest Church of Christ Ira ISD Jim Ned CISD Jones County Courthouse Kenley School Kids Kampus Child Care Centers Kids of Faith Learning Center Kids on Maple Street Day Care Knox City-O'Brien ISD Loaves & Fishes Coleman Lueders-Avoca ISD McMurry University Meals on Wheels Abilene Merkel City Hall Merkel ISD Merkel Municipal Court Merkel Public Library Minda St. Child Development Center Moran ISD Munday CISD New Beginnings Childcare Academy New Beginnings Christian Academy Open Door Pregnancy and Family Resource Centers in Breckenridge Open Door Pregnancy and Family Resource Centers in Cisco Pioneer Drive Baptist Church Child Development Center Premier High School Ranger ISD Ready Steps FUMC Region 14 Service Center Regional Victim Crisis Center Roby CISD Rotan ISD Rule ISD Salvation Army Abilene Santa Anna ISD Shiloh Baptist Church Small World of Learning Day Care Snyder ISD Snyder Workforce Center St. John's Episcopal School Stamford ISD Sweetwater City Offices Sweetwater ISD Sweetwater Workforce Center Taylor County Appraisal District Taylor County Offices Tender Hearts Daycare Texas Department of Motor Vehicles in Abilene Texas Oncology Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center Throckmorton ISD TLCA Abilene Trent ISD TSTC Abilene TSTC Breckenridge TSTC Sweetwater University Church of Christ Wallace Senior Center Westbrook ISD Winters ISD Wylie ISD YMCA Abilene YMCA Preschool & After School Care

Spain PM meets with separatist Catalan leader to mend ties

International News

by: JOSEPH WILSON, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, left, shakes hands with Catalan regional President Quim Torra at the Palace of the Generalitat, the headquarter of the Government of Catalonia, in Barcelona, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez is meeting with the separatist leader of Catalonia in a bid to improve the strained relations between the central government and Spain’s restive northeast.

No major breakthrough is expected from Thursday’s meeting with both sides starting from distant positions on the divisive issue of Catalonia’s independence from the rest of Spain.

Catalan regional president Quim Torra had said before the meeting at the Catalan government seat in downtown Barcelona that he would insist on Sánchez allowing a legal referendum on secession for the wealthy region.

Sánchez’s government has said that a referendum was out of the question since it would violate the Spanish Constitution. Sánchez will try to steer the talk to social issues, financing for Spain’s regions and the impact of recent storms in eastern Spain.

The two leaders appeared to chat amiably as they walked up an ornate stone staircase in the inner patio of the medieval Palace of the Generalitat, which is home to the Catalan government. Once inside the meeting room, Torra gave Sánchez two books on human rights.

The building was under extra police protection, but there were only a handful of protesters outside the building, in stark comparison to the last time Sánchez met with Torra in Decemeber 2018. The day before that meeting, protesters clashed violently with police while Sánchez held a meeting of his Cabinet in Barcelona.

Any significant outcome of this new meeting is also in question because Torra’s future as the leader of Catalonia is in serious doubt.

Torra was stripped of his seat in the regional parliament last month after a Catalan court barred him from public office for 18 months for disobedience. Torra has appealed the decision to Spain’s Supreme Court and is clinging to his presidency in the meantime.

Torra also recently announced that he will call a snap election as soon as the Catalan parliament can pass a budget because of the strained relations with the other separatist party that forms part of his coalition government.

Thursday’s meeting comes with Catalonia’s separatist movement in disarray. Nine of its leaders are serving prison sentences for holding an unauthorized secession referendum and attempting secession in 2017. Other leaders fled the country.

Sánchez agreed to open talks between his central government and the Catalan government as part of a deal to win the support of some separatist lawmakers in the Spanish Parliament that he needed to form a government last month. Thursday’s meeting with Torra isn’t considered to be part of that negotiation.

Polls and election results show that Catalonia’s 7.5 million residents are roughly equally divided over the secession question.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss