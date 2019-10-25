Truckers strike in Chile, in new challenge to government

A man offers his vegetables in a market in Valparaiso, Chile, Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. At least 18 people have died in a week of nationwide clashes and looting sparked by a hike in subway fares. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Truck drivers in Chile on Friday staged a strike to demand an end to highway tolls, posing a new challenge to a government struggling to ease public anger after days of deadly unrest over economic hardship.

Hundreds of trucks drove slowly on a main highway that skirts the capital of Santiago, where stone-throwing protesters have fought riot police for more than a week. Some Chileans in cars and motorcycles joined the protest against the tolls on private roads.

At least 19 people have died in the turmoil that has swept the South American nation. The unrest began as a protest over a 4-cent increase in subway fares and soon morphed into a larger movement over growing inequality in one of Latin America’s wealthiest countries.

The protests on Friday indicated continuing dissatisfaction among many Chileans who think economic concessions announced by the government this week don’t go far enough.

Most car drivers pay between $35 and $130 a month to use highways around Santiago, depending on how much time they spend on the roads. Truckers pay much more because of the long distances that they travel.

Many Chileans earn between $560 and $760 a month, making it hard to pay for basic needs, let alone drive on the highways.

Struggling to contain the strife, President Sebastián Piñera’s administration announced increases in the minimum wage and the lowest state pensions, rolled back the subway fare increase and put a 9.2% increase in electricity prices on hold until the end of next year.

Most of the demonstrations have been peaceful, but instances of arson, looting and alleged brutality by security forces have shocked many in a nation known for relative stability.