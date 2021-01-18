UN chief says 9 African nations, Iran in arrears on UN dues

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. chief says nine African nations and Iran are in arrears on paying their dues to the United Nations’ operating budget and should lose their voting rights as required under the U.N. Charter.

In a letter to General Assembly President Volkan Bozkir circulated Monday, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres listed the minimum amount that the 10 countries need to pay to have their voting rights restored.

Iran topped the list and needs to pay $16,251,298 followed by Somalia, which must pay $1,443,640, Comoros $871,632, Sao Tome and Principe $829,888, Libya $705,391, Congo $90,844, Zimbabwe $81,770, Central African Republic $29,395, South Sudan $22,804, and Niger $6,733.

The U.N. Charter gives the 193-member General Assembly the authority to decide “that the failure to pay is due to conditions beyond the control of the member,” and in that case a country can continue to vote.