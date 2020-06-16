US pilot in fighter jet crash named; cause unclear

LONDON (AP) — The fighter pilot who died after crashing off the coast of northern England has been identified as 1st Lt. Kenneth Allen, the U.S. Air Force said Tuesday.

Allen, 27, died in a routine training accident that took place at at 9:40 a.m. Monday. The cause of the F-15C Eagle crash is under investigation.

Allen, who was from northern Utah, had been based with the 48th Fighter Wing at the Royal Air Force’s Lakenheath base since February of this year. He was the assistant chief of weapons and tactics for the 493rd Fighter Squadron.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Lt. Allen, and mourn with his family and his fellow Reapers in the 493rd Fighter Squadron,” said Col. Will Marshall, 48th Fighter Wing commander. “The tremendous outpouring of love and support from our communities has been a ray of light in this time of darkness.’’

Allen is survived by his wife and his parents.