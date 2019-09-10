VIDEO: Spooked elephant tramples, injures multiple people during parade

SRI LANKA (CNN) — An elephant trampled and injured at least 17 people at a festival in Sri Lanka Saturday.
The incident occurred at a 119-year-old procession honoring the sacred Relic of the tooth of Buddha. According to CNN, one of the elephants was spooked during the procession, which startled another.
Seventeen people were taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries.
The parade continued after the incident.
