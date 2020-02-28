Woman dies after drinking one sip of wine laced with MDMA

ANTWERP, Belgium (KRON) – A woman died after unknowingly taking a sip of wine laced with the drug MDMA, according to prosecutors.

CNN reports the 41-year-old woman from Puurs collapsed after drinking the wine in December.

Prosecutors believe the tainted wine, a 2016 Merlot-Cabernet Sauvignon by the Dutch brand Black & Bianco, was filled with MDMA by drug traffickers.

The woman threw the bottle away after that one sip but fell unconscious; she was taken to a hospital where she died 5 days later.

According to CNN, Black & Bianco confirmed the bottle was tampered with and that its original black cork had been replaced with a beige one.

The victim’s sister told Flemish newspaper Het Nieuwsblad that the woman had been “100% against drugs” and only drank “one sip.”

Officials said they weren’t aware of any other bottles that were tampered with but are urging the public to be aware and alert police if they see any suspicious bottles of wine.

