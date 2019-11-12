International student exchange program looks for host families

ANSON, TEXAS (KRBC)- The Council on International Educational Exchange (CIEE) is looking for families to host students as they study in the U.S.

In January of 2020, an influx of low-income Brazilian students is expected to arrive, and the organization is looking to fill homes. Officials from the organization have said these students go through an intense application process; they call these students the “cream of the crop.”

According to the organization, families can come in all shapes and sizes. Officials suggest anyone who feels they can support a least one additional “family member” is encouraged to apply to host an exchange student.

One couple has been hosting for the past four years. Misti Seay, an employee of CIEE, and her husband Richard have grown their “family” hosting students from around the globe.

“The program is–you treat them like you’re own child,” said Seay.

Being new to the community of Anson and recently left with an empty-nest, the couple considered not hosting students this year.

“Then I saw these two guys’ profiles, and I was like ‘Nope. This is my family. This is my people,'” said Seay.

They welcomed Andrei a senior from Ecuador and a junior from Mongolia, Erkhembayar Munkhbat who goes by “Sven” in the U.S.

The two teens both come from capitols in their respective countries, but the two have begun to love the feeling of living in a small town.

“In a big city I almost like don’t talk with strange people that much,” said Sven.

Andrei and Sven said they registered for the program to improve their English and learn more about American culture, but in the process, they have also found a second family.

“We love Misti,” said Andrei.

Seay said both boys are gaining new experiences each day, and as a host mom, she is too.

“Learning what is custom there versus custom here–it was nothing bad–it was just learning, and then the two boys are so different but yet they mixed just fine,” said Seay. “You would never know–they weren’t here the whole time.”