Investors looking to bring baseball back to Abilene on one condition

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene could be getting another baseball team, but it all depends on one factor.

Investors went before the Abilene Parks and Recreation board Tuesday morning to discuss plans for a renovated ballpark at Oscar Rose Park.

Scott Kirk, an organizer with Abilene Sports Entertainment, said that if they do not get an alcohol license, they would not pursue the idea any further.

However, they got the recommendation from the Parks and Recreation board and will proceed to a city council hearing next week.

Kirk believes that baseball belongs in Abilene.

“How can you not be romantic about baseball?” Kirk said quoting the movie, “Moneyball.”

He said that if they get final approval from Abilene City Council, they will renovate the “big league” ballpark in Oscar Rose Park to seat between 800-1,000 fans.

Abilene Sports Entertainment will also take charge of renovating and maintaining the ballpark, as well.

With the first approval in the books and a second waiting in the wings, that only leaves one question on the table: If they sell beer, will they come?

“Absolutely,” Doug Hickson, a local sports fan, said.

Hickson was enjoying lunch with his son at R Bar and Grill, and when asked about having baseball and beer back in Abilene, he got excited.

“I would love to go out with my buddies, drink a beer and enjoy a baseball game,” Hickson said. “It’d be a great time.”

However, Hickson and his friends may have to wait a while.

If city council approves the sale of alcohol in a city park, it will be at least another 15 months before baseball is played in Abilene.

“The hope is to, in 2023, play minor league baseball,” Kirk said.

If it is approved, Abilene taxpayers will not be on the hook for any of the renovations to the new ballpark.