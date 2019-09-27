Ira math students take the grid to the gridiron

IRA, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – In a small town like Ira, Texas, painting the lines on the football field is a weekly tradition. It’s homecoming week this week so they’re adding a little extra flair.
To help, students are ditching the pen and paper and taking the grid to the gridiron.
“Well I think it helps kids to realize you know that they’re not just in the classroom going through motions,” Ira Football Head Coach Toby Goodwin said.
Coach Goodwin is recruiting his math students and putting their skills to the test.
“We’re making a bulldog in the middle of the field for homecoming,” Ira 7th grader Ramsi Wall said.
They transformed this six inch logo into a 40 foot logo.
“Teaching them the coordinate grid, the tape measures and then a dilation, taking a little picture and blowing it up,” Coach Goodwin said.
Then they mapped it out on the field.
“We had to get the tape measure and measure it and then put a stake down where it was and then once we got all of the stakes down Coach Goodwin and some other people went around and did the string,” Wall said.
“It’s different. Totally different. You get to learn by walking instead of with a pencil,” Ira 7th grader Grayson Barbee said.
It starts out as just stakes and string.
“Like at first you’re like I don’t know what you’re making. Like this is confusing,” Wall said.
As students connect each piece of the puzzle, this bulldog slowly starts to take shape.
“We did that,” Barbee said.
Once that paint dries and those Friday night lights turn on, these students and coaches can see the finished product.
“When you see this final result it’s like wow we really did that by hand and it’s just a proud moment to know that I was involved in it but my kids were involved in it,” Coach Goodwin said.
This is about a ten year tradition that gets the students even more involved in homecoming.