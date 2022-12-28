ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – There’s no doubt you’ve seen a lot of construction going on recently… but what is being fixed or built? From a new cheese manufacturing plant to the renovations of Abilene schools’ playing fields, here are some projects going on in the city right now.

Abilene Christian University’s NEXT Lab

ACU is constructing its newest building to host its Nuclear Energy eXperimental Testing Laboratory (NEXT Lab). ACU said it hopes to have the NEXT Lab operational by the end of 2025.

Abilene, Cooper High indoor turf facilities

With help from the Cares Act, which is designed to help improve the educational experience for students, there are some big upgrades coming to Abilene ISD. One part of the plan is to provide Abilene High and Cooper, with brand new multi-use indoor turf facilities.

Great Lakes Cheeses

Great Lakes Cheese opened recently, giving jobs to more than 200 residents. But the traffic has proved to be something of a hassle.

