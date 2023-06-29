Is it legal to break a window to rescue a dog from a hot car? Texas DPS and Abilene animal services explain dangers & consequences

No animals were harmed in the making of this article.

ABILENE, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – All year long, you’ll catch the sight of a driver leaving their pet in their car while they run into a store for two minutes. It’s not something you think about too much until you get to the summer months. After weeks of 100°+ temperatures in Abilene, and the rest of Texas getting hit by the heat, a blazing question remains: Is it legal to break a car window to save the life of an animal?

The short answer? No. It is not legal.

In fact, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) told BCH one could even be slapped with Criminal Mischief charges.

“You’re putting yourself at risk of possibly Criminal Mischief, Property Damage, or something of that nature… If you’re talking about doing something that drastic, you need to be able to articulate the distress of the animal,” explained Sergeant Marc Couch with Texas DPS.

Likewise, if you do decide to leave your pet in a hot car and that pet does wind up suffering, you could also soon be facing a jury of your peers.

“A law enforcement officer can file charges, press charges for the lack of care that’s being provided for the animal, and/ or the cruelty of putting them in that situation,” Sgt. Couch rebutted.

BCH asked how the Good Samaritan Act might come in to play. On that front, Sgt. Couch explained that this law really only applies to human lives. For example, if you see a child in distress in a locked car, you could help them as soon as possible.

According to the legislation, a person “who in good faith administers emergency care is not liable in civil damages for an act performed during the emergency.”

While the Good Samaritan Act doesn’t pertain specifically to household animals, 31 states plus the District of Columbia have all passed legislation on the issue.

A 2021 bill could have used the Good Samaritan Act to help domestic animals, and grant the Samaritan some immunity. Unfortunately for the bill’s supporters, the legislation did not advance.

However, there are always new bills being introduced to better protect our pets. For example, Texas Governor Greg Abbott outlawed chaining dogs up outside during inclement weather in 2021, which went into effect in January 2022.

Image from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has a figure stating that more than 940 children have died of heatstroke since 1998, and the latest statistics suggests one child dies in a hot car every 10 days. Sgt. Couch said Texas, unfortunately, leads in the nation for deaths of this nature.

“Texas is a hot state, and whether you’re keeping your children or dog in there, it’s- the vehicle’s a very dangerous place to leave anybody during the summertime,” added Sgt. Couch.

Lindsey Houts, Abilene Animal Services Supervisor, told BCH this is a fairly common occurrence in Abilene, and the police department takes a “handful” of distressed pet calls every day.

“Signs of distress,” Houts began to list, “are heavy panting, lethargy, is it laying flat on its side or is it able to respond? Those are kind of some of the things that we assess when we get there.”

One thing to keep in mind before you run into the store super quickly with your pet in tow: In the quick span of 10 minutes, the inside of a car can increase by 20 degrees.

GoPetPlan.com: Heat stroke in dogs infographic

Some dogs are at higher risk of heat stroke. PetPlan says those types of dogs include ones with shot noses, long hair, and puppies.

However, both Houts and Sgt. Couch have an agreement on what you should do if you’re worried about an animal in a hot car: Call 9-1-1 immediately and wait for their cues. Don’t go breaking windows like someone owes you money.

The absolute best course of action, though, is to keep your furry friends in a cool place while we survive this heat.