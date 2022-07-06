ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The American Legion Riders Post 57 in Abilene received a visit from Dallas post 453 Wednesday afternoon. The bikers from Dallas carried the Patriot Flag with them on its 115-day journey across the united states.

2022 marks the 13th year for this tradition through the American Legion Riders.

“Well, this was my first year doing it and I was privileged to be the flag bearer. It was an honor,” said post 453 Rider, Russell Baird, also affectionately known as Sasquatch.

The flag left Eerie, Pennsylvania on May 21 and is set to return on September 17, after making a few stops in all 50 states. Each leg of the tour will be carried out by area Legion riders.

“All the money that’s raised across the country goes towards dependents of soldiers that have died in action,” said post 453 Director Herman Yentz, AKA Herminator.

The Dallas crew handed the flag, a log book and a banner signed by all riders over to the Abilene crew Wednesday afternoon.

The Abilene riders left for Lubbock Friday morning, escorted out of town by Abilene Police Motor patrol.

“To me, it brings pause in an otherwise chaotic moment,” explained Abilene Post 57 Director Dennis Kuhn.

Kuhn remarked the unifying nature of this Legion tradition as having connected posts all across the nation under one goal.

“You know, why we’re able to protest and why we’re able to do the things that we do,” Kuhn said. “It’s because of that flag, which means a lot of different things to a lot of different people.”

To donate to their cause, supporting veteran families, click here to be directed to its tour website.

“Part of our motto is, ‘We’re riding for those that can’t. Soldiers that weren’t able to come home to ride themselves,” Herminator added.