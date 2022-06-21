ABILENE Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- A domestic disturbance call turned deadly early Monday morning. 51-year old Kevin Greene of Abilene now dead after reportedly failing to comply with police at the scene of the disturbance.

Two APD officers responded to the call around 6:00 a.m. Monday. The woman on the line apparently in distress. Abilene Chief of Police Marcus Dudley, Jr., commenting on the officers handling of protocol at the scene.

“They went to that room and knocked on the door, announcing themselves and they immediately heard a female screaming for help and a male yelling,” says Dudley.

Upon breaching the door, the officers found a woman bloodied and wounded on the ground and the man now identified as Greene standing over her with a scrench tool (Combination screwdriver and wrench) in hand. The officer’s giving verbal commands to Greene though to no avail.

“He did not comply with orders and in fact tried to jump over the bed at the officers. One officer discharged a taser and that ended up being in-effective. Almost simultaneous to the taser being deployed another officer had fired a service weapon. He fired at least three times.” Dudley says.

Those three shots striking Greene and sending him to the ground. Officers administered first aid but Green eventually succumbed to his injuries on the scene.

The woman was transported to the hospital to be treated for her wounds and was last stated to be in stable condition. Dudley says this was not the couples first encounter with the law.

“We had had multiple incidents just this year involving the person who was shot and killed and this victim,” says Dudley.

A pattern of abuse that Dan Cox of the Noah Project says is all too common.

“The national average shows that a person will leave the perpetrator 7 times before they ever stay gone,” says Cox.

Even though many victims know the kind of abuse they may face if they return the decision is not always as simple as it may seem to someone who has never experienced it.

This according to Christina Kaput. An Abilene woman who says she’s had a history of abusive relationships though was able to overcome that and is now two years out of her last one.

“I’ve been that person – I’ve been stabbed I’ve been beat very badly and not even a week later gone back…It didn’t matter how he treated me didn’t matter what he did it was like i was incapable of doing anything on my own.” Says Kaput.

It’s a self defeating cycle that Kaput hopes others will have the courage and the means to break for themselves.

“you don’t deserve that abuse and you don’t deserve that treatment. I would say seek help reach out to somebody you can talk to. don’t hold it in,” Kaput says.