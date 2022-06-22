ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Early Wednesday morning, a series of events led to four teenagers in a fatal car wreck near the intersection of Ambler Avenue and Treadway Boulevard. With feelings of disbelief, friends of the deceased 13-year-old spoke out.

“It hurts so bad that he isn’t coming back,” said 15-year-old Jacob Golden.

Hearing the news for the first time, Golden said he couldn’t believe that one of his friends was now gone.

“We literally stood there in a huddle and cried because they were our friends,” said Golden.

That loss claimed the life of a 13-year-old boy. Golden, along with 16-year-old Jose Morales visited the sight of where their friend’s life was taken.

“First time I met him I didn’t even know he was in seventh grade,” Golden reminisced. “He was taller than me and I thought he was in high school.”

Golden said his heart now goes out to his friend’s family as he still tries to come to the realization of what really happened.

“I can’t bear the feeling of them losing their son like that, and our friend,” said Golden.

It’s difficult news to taken in, hearing a 15 and 16-year-old come face-to-face with these kinds of emotions, and even more difficult to hear them work to conceptualize it themselves. Even so, it’s a wake up call for the teens.

“You can grieve about it, but don’t let it eat you up,” Golden worked through. “Make it motivate you to do better for your life.”

A verified GoFundMe was created following the tragic death of the 13-year-old. His family is raising funds to help pay for the funeral and memorial expenses.