ANSON, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The First Methodist Church of Anson was engulfed in flames in the early hours of Saturday, May 13.

Around 3:00 a.m., crews responded to the 800 block Commercial Ave to find the church fully engulfed in flames. No one was in the building and no injuries are reported. An eyewitness on scene said although it is not confirmed, it seems that a lightning strike started the fire.

Clay Deatherage has been a member of the church his entire life. He shared that this church has played a big role in his life.

“You know you just small town, it’s your hometown church tour, your baptized, where you got married and you just kinda always expected that’s where your funeral would be,” Deatherage expressed. “The building is gone, but it is just the church building. We are the church.”

Courtesy of Linda Walker

The First Methodist Church of Anson will have a service at 10:45 a.m. on Sunday, May 14, at the Anson Church of Christ.

