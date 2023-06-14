ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – In honor of ‘National Cancer Survivors Day,’ Hendrick Cancer Center held a disco-themed event to celebrate those who has survived their battle with cancer.



Aimee Colley, practice manager at Hendrick Cancer Center, discussed what she loves most about working with patients.

“One of the benefits of being in the Hendrick Cancer Center is seeing the resiliency of our patients. One of my favorite things is when someone is completed with their treatment, I can hear the bell ringing from my office,” Colley explained.



Gilbert and Naomi Morales of Coleman, Texas, were very thankful to have Hendrick close to home to help them through their journeys of fighting and surviving rectal and breast cancer.



“It wasn’t real, Naomi Morales expressed. “I mean, it was hard to believe it. Until he (Gilbert) had to start going through the treatments and radiation and all that, then it hits you that it’s real. It was hard, it was tough, but we survived.”



Tables lined the cancer center where survivors and patients could learn more information about anything from financial support to pet therapy.



“We have spiritual support, we have people who are here just to talk about the support groups that we have in Abilene, as well as, what is available to help with the emotional and social needs of cancer survivors,” added Colley.

