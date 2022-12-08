ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Abilene is in the early stages of planning for what could become a much more heavily utilized Lake Fort Phantom Hill. An official request for proposal (RFP) on the city website suggest amenities such as a fishing pier, boat dock, camping area, marina or even restaurant as possible additions to the public space.

Joseph Boney, an Abilene Fisherman, said he’s out on the lake at least once or twice a week.

“I think it would be awesome to have a few of the conveniences out here without it being something that was overly commercialized,” Boney expressed.

He said that while he’s happy with what’s already offered, a bit of commercial development would not hurt.

Joseph Boney with his catch of the day

“It’s an excellent dock. It would be nice if they had more slips, especially when they have the tournaments going on,” Boney recommended. “Be nice if there was a hamburger joint close and stay longer on the water.”

The city will award the contract to a firm by January 30 of next year. Per the RFP, they will be tasked with developing the ‘Recreational Development and Parks Master Plan’ which includes other possible additions and revenue streams for the city to add out there.

Haley Jo Oates, business owner and Fort Phantom Lake Association President, said she, along with many other interested parties, have been trying to get new development kick started in that area for a number of years.

“The lake has so much to offer in so many ways to our growing community. It has been an overlooked part of the city for many years and I’m so thrilled to see it is finally getting the opportunity to thrive and share its hidden beauty,” Oates expressed. “It has been a long time coming and I couldn’t be more excited to hear of the master plan.”

All suggested projects are strictly hypothetical for now, but the increase in interest could be the start of a new lake experience that Big Country lake goers will enjoy for years to come.

“Taking the grand kids is something I cherish. There all grown now, but maybe one day I’ll get to take some great grandsons,” said Boney.