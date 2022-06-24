ABILENE, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – The Abilene Zoo welcomed its newest member Friday afternoon- a brand new baby giraffe!

The zoo went live on its Facebook page Friday to announce the birth of the long-legged baby girl- who has yet to be named.

Third-time mom, 11-year-old Jamie, went into labor just before 1:00 p.m. and the giraffe calf was born at 1:50 Friday afternoon.

At birth, the six-foot tall giraffe calf fell about six feet to jolt her into life!

Next up, first-time giraffe mom, Malaika, is expecting. The zoo said she’s due relatively soon but it could still take a while for the new baby to make their way to the world.