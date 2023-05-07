ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Voters gathered at various polling locations across Abilene on Saturday, May 6 to elect a new mayor and two members of city council for place 3 and place 4.

KTAB/KRBC spoke to mayor elect Weldon Hurt, following the final results and he explained what he plans to accomplish in his first few months as mayor.

“We’re going to try to get with our boards and get direction on where we’re going, especially when we’re going to address in-field development, so make sure that we’re all on the same page, working the same way. We’re going to keep Abilene growing,” said Hurt.

City Council Place 3 elect Blaise Regan shared his thoughts on voters electing officials based on their ideas of economic development versus their values.

“I think the voters saw that and said we want someone with both our values and the insight and the critical experience and the analysis to bring those values, but also the business decisions to Abilene,” explained Regan. “Ultimately, I believe that’s what they’ve voted in my election and in the other two as well and I think Abilene’s made a great choice and I’m hoping to just build on that and again, keep making Abilene better.”

City Council Place 4 elect, Brian Yates, celebrated his big win with family and friends at Gloria’s Grill. He shared some of the first steps he plans to take as a member of the city council.

“So the next steps would be just to fit in to the council process very quickly in the next month or two. We’ll be starting the budget process and there’s a lot of work to make sure that important step gets covered,” Yates shared.

