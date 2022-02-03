Nalepa secures a stranded vehicle

ABILENE Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – When the snow falls in Texas, you may find some taking advantage of their newly found winter wonderland. But that same snow can spell danger for Texas travelers.

Bryan Nalepa drives a tow truck for the O-Bar Wrecking Service. Although he’s only been at it for a year, he says he’s learned quite a bit about driving in the snow.

“It only happens once or twice a year, so it’s not something we get a lot of practice with,” Nalepa says. “By all means, slow and steady wins the race right now.”

Back wheel of a truck Nalepa rescued from the Abilene Municipal Cemetery.

While the heavy duty wreckers are handling 18-wheelers and large vehicles on I-20 and out towards Sweetwater, Nalepa and his fellow drivers answer any and all in-city calls. Whether your wheels lock up or you find yourself stuck, Nalepa says he’s happy to respond.

“When we’re busy I can do 12-15 calls during the day, which is 8 a.m. to about 5:30 p.m. I was out ’til 6:30 this morning, went home, took a nap and got back in the truck. It’s just that on-call life,” says Nalepa.

While some calls can be solved with a simple winch pull, Nalepa says it’s better to stay in if at all possible, because some accidents can get more costly than a $50 rescue.

Driver side door of Nalepa’s wrecker truck

“Sometimes you slide into a curb, you damage your vehicle to the point we have to tow it to a shop. It’s not just, ‘pull you out and you keep going.’ Don’t risk it,” says Nalepa.

But if you must brave the roads, make sure you’re prepared. Bring supplies for survival and keep your phone charged and loaded with the number of a local wrecker.

“Yes, it’s West Texas, guys drive lots of jacked-up pickup trucks. If it’s not 4-wheel drive you’ll get stuck first. If it’s a rear-wheel drive pickup truck, especially a lifted 1500, I will see you,” Nalepa says.