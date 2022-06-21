ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Tuesday, McMurry University broke ground on its new $25 million student center. University president, Dr. Sandra Harper says this project is the largest in their school’s history.

“We’re going to add about 20,000 square feet, and so it will almost be like another new building,” said Dr. Harper.

Harper believes this expansion will bring students closer together, by providing them with a big enough space to continue to excel in their college careers.

“It’s going to be a great gathering spot for our students with all the activities and everything and also for our community because we have a lot of community events that our students attend as well,” said Dr. Harper.

This new facility will include a fitness and wellness center, student success center, a chapel, a spirit store, enhanced event spaces, and so much more.

“It’s like the living room of the campus is the way we like to think about it,” said Dr. Harper.

This change is one thing the university is looking forward to as they enter its 100th year of operation in 2023.

“We think that this is a fitting symbol to celebrate not only the 100 years that we’ve been here but also the second century of McMurry,” said Dr. Harper.

The clock starts now as renovations are already underway and for these construction workers, a long Summer lay ahead. Dr. Harper says they plan to have the Reimagined Student Center completed by the end of 2023.