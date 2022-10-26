The Cisco Loboes are one of the hottest teams in the Big Country heading into week 10 this season.

The Loboes are riding a five-game winning streak and are sitting on top of district with Hawley.

They are led by quarterback Hunter Long, and he’s one of the best in the area.

He’s always been a good runner, but this year, the Loboes are throwing the ball well.

Long’s got over 850 yards through the air with 11 touchdown passes.

Hunter Long said, “Good. our o-line has been blocking well. They give me enough time to look down there and find someone open. The receiver’s do a great job of catching the ball so, it’s been good.”

Cade Gayle said, “He knows I’m down there. He knows I’m down there and I’m fast enough to get down there and he just throws it down there.”

Head coach Kevin Stennett said, “That’s what we’ve looked for in the passing game in the past and it’s finally starting to click. Hunter’s making very good decisions and it makes him that much more dangerous when he scrambles. And we have receivers that can go vertical and extend the play and find ways to get into the endzone. So, that’s what we’re looking for is a more balanced attack in run and pass and it looked pretty good Friday night.”

The Loboes season continues on Friday against the Anson Tigers at home.

A win by Cisco sets a district title game against Hawley.