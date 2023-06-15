ALBANY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – When the hottest weekend of the year rolls around, that means the Fort Griffin Fandangle will be in full swing, celebrating its 85th anniversary in 2023.

The Fort Griffin Fandangle has told the colorful story of Albany, growing exponentially every year since its early roots as ‘Dr. Sheckleford’s Paradise’ in 1938. Throughout the city square, in neon lights and flags, green t-shirts sporting the longhorn and fiddle logo, Albany and its residents have truly braced the Fandangle’s unique storytelling.

“The Fandangle is really the backbone of Albany,” Creative Director Lorna Ayers said, “When you hear Albany, you always think Fandangle. It was so popular that they did it again the next year, and the next year the town was like ‘we want to be involved in this.’”

Growing every year into the spectacle it is today, 275 people performed by acting, singing, dancing, and riding in the Fort Griffin Fandangle this year, and that does not include the four-legged cast in the horses and official longhorn herd of the state of Texas. Ayers said generations of families, young and old, are participating year in and year out.

“I think that because people are appreciating the history that they came from,” Ayers said, “They want their kids to be a part of something that has gone on for 85 years, something that’s bigger than themselves”

With passion in the performances, Ayers said they expect a huge crowd this year in the recently renovated Prairie Theatre and for more viewers to come from across the globe.

Now, with an event this large, the impact trickles throughout the community. From restaurants and stores to the old-timey soda fountain downtown, business is booming when the Texas heat kicks up in June.

“It’s like a slot machine paying,” Sassifrass owner Glenna Green said laughing.

A 15-year business owner downtown, Green grew up in Albany, participated in the Fandangle as a kid and now hangs the bright green flag inside her shop.

“Most of the streets are lined and they stand and watch the parade and come in,” Green said. “They say it’s going to be a big year.”

An exciting time for the lifelong resident, who said she loves seeing the town so busy. Green told KTAB/KRBC her favorite thing each year is seeing returning customers from all over the state come in and say hello, as well as seeing her small, rural town of less than 2,000 people booming with business.

The Fort Griffin Fandangle will be held off Ranch Road 1 in Albany, June 16,17,23 and June 24. The parade and other festivities will be happening downtown on June 17, as well. Ticket can be found online at www.fortgriffinfandangle.org and at the gate.