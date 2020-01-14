Ivanka Trump: White House will seek to end human trafficking

ATLANTA (AP) – Ivanka Trump says the White House is committed to ending human trafficking, which she called “modern day slavery.”

President Donald Trump’s daughter and adviser made the comments during a trip to Atlanta on Tuesday. She visited nonprofit groups that help victims of human trafficking.

During one of the stops, Ivanka Trump said she would continue to urge companies to be involved in helping survivors of abuse and providing them with job training.

In recent years, multiple state and federal officials have called Atlanta a hub for sex trafficking.

