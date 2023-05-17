CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Some Callahan County residents say they’re on high alert for aggressive dogs following a popular post of a dog attack just outside of Clyde. Because there is no animal control in the county, the sheriff’s office said it’s limited as to what deputies can do in situations like these.

On May 13, Hayley Cook woke up around 2:00 a.m. to the sound of her dog yelping as he was being attacked by two other dogs roaming around her neighborhood.

“I’ve never heard him scream like that before,” Cook sighed.

Shiner, Cook’s dog, was injured but, thankfully, survived. He now walks with a limp.

WARNING: THE IMAGES BELOW ARE GRAPHIC. PROCEDE WITH CAUTION.

“I’m relieved that he’s going to be okay,” said Cook. “I can only imagine if this would have been a kid, or my other dog that is way smaller.”

Even though Cook’s dog survived the attack, a nearby resident was not so lucky with her animals. She told KTAB/KRBC some dogs attacked her goats not too long ago, even killing one of them.

After cook’s sister posted the attack footage on Facebook, a flood of comments followed of people telling their stories of loose dogs attacking their animals.

Callahan County Sheriff’s Office’s (CCSO) Chief Chad Campbell explained that because the county is without animal control services, responsibility lies on the sheriff’s office, which is difficult when deputies are handling other crimes in the area affecting humans.

“We have to prioritize our time,” Chief Campbell expanded. “I’m not saying that a dog call is not important, they are important… However, if I’ve got a domestic [disturbance call] going, and I’ve got a dog call, I’ve got to go to the domestic because that is a person that is potentially being hurt.”

Chief Campbell said he’s also short staffed. With just four deputies, not including the sheriff or chief, handling almost all reports.

Because there is not a leash ordinance in the county, Chief Campbell said, “You do have a right to protect yourself from an animal, up to and, including hurting that animal to save and protect yourself.”

Cook said, because there isn’t much the county can do for her furry friends, she’ll be keeping Shiner inside.

When it comes to dogs attacking humans, CCSO said it’s able to do much more because they are required to quarantine the dog. In fact, Chief Campbell said many dogs are dumped in the county, and when they attack humans, the sheriff’s office must pay the quarantine bill. He added that a large chunk of money has been given to quarantining animals for attacking humans.