Jackets for Joy campaign looks to spread warmth this winter

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — With colder temperatures, you probably broke out your jacket Thursday, but not everybody has one.

You can help us change that with this year’s Jackets for Joy campaign, where you can drop off your new or gently used jackets and coats to any A-Town Cleaners location in Abilene, no matter what size.

KTAB/KRBC have partnered with A-Town Cleaners for five years now, and owner Fran Stone says her favorite part every year is knowing the gift of warmth is being shared with her neighbors.

“We do a lot of projects, but this one is special to my heart because when you see someone that’s cold and you feel like you can help them, then you want to be able to do that,” Stone says.

Donations of jackets and coats are being accepted through Nov. 22.