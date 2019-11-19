Jackets for Joy hits record-breaking number, more than 1000 jackets!

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Jackets of Joy has hit a record-breaking number! With a few days left, more than 1000 jackets have been collected.

You can drop off your new or gently used jackets and coats to any A-Town Cleaners location in Abilene, no matter what size.

KTAB/KRBC have partnered with A-Town Cleaners for five years now, and owner Fran Stone says her favorite part every year is knowing the gift of warmth is being shared with her neighbors.

“We do a lot of projects, but this one is special to my heart because when you see someone that’s cold and you feel like you can help them, then you want to be able to do that,” Stone says.

Donations of jackets and coats are being accepted through Nov. 22.

Jackets for Joy benefits the following nonprofits:

New Horizons

Noah Project

Christian Service Center

Day Nursery of Abilene

Communities in Schools

Mission Abilene

Pathways

Hope Haven

Drop off locations:

A-Town Cleaners

3180 S. Treadaway Blvd. | Abilene

289 N. Judge Ely | Abilene

4597 Southwest Drive | Abilene

West Central Texas Council Of Governments

3702 Loop 322 | Abilene



