Jackets for Joy hits record-breaking number, more than 1000 jackets!

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Jackets of Joy has hit a record-breaking number! With a few days left, more than 1000 jackets have been collected.
You can drop off your new or gently used jackets and coats to any A-Town Cleaners location in Abilene, no matter what size.
KTAB/KRBC have partnered with A-Town Cleaners for five years now, and owner Fran Stone says her favorite part every year is knowing the gift of warmth is being shared with her neighbors.
“We do a lot of projects, but this one is special to my heart because when you see someone that’s cold and you feel like you can help them, then you want to be able to do that,” Stone says.
Donations of jackets and coats are being accepted through Nov. 22.
Jackets for Joy benefits the following nonprofits:
- New Horizons
- Noah Project
- Christian Service Center
- Day Nursery of Abilene
- Communities in Schools
- Mission Abilene
- Pathways
- Hope Haven
Drop off locations:
A-Town Cleaners
3180 S. Treadaway Blvd. | Abilene
4597 Southwest Drive | Abilene
West Central Texas Council Of Governments