Jackets for Joy kicks off in the Big Country

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Imagine leaving your house in a rush, without any notice, to escape danger and protect your family.

“People leave just whenever they have an opportunity to be safe, they sometimes don’t grab their coat on the way out the door, because they’re also trying to get their kids out the doors safely, they’re trying to make sure their kids are provided for,” says Jan Morrison, from the Noah Project.

Jackets For Joy provides coats and jackets for local nonprofits so they can give back to those who need it.

Two of the nonprofits that rely on Jackets for Joy are the Noah project and Christian Service Center.

“We have victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, human trafficking,” Morrison says.

“We help people with what we call basic needs and development opportunities,” says Jim Clark from the Christian Service Center.

Although both nonprofits may differ, they both aim to serve the community, and Jackets for Joy helps them achieve that goal.