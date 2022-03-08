ABILENE Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Myles Christie moved from Jamaica to Abilene in 2013 when his mother found work in an international nurse placement program. After graduating Cooper High School, he entered nursing education as well.

“After returning from Tyler Junior College I did about two years back here in Abilene at Cisco in nursing. I found I didn’t like it that much,” Christie says.

The spark he was looking for would find him in the TSTC Aviation maintenance hanger. Christie says he still remembers the feeling of setting foot in the building for the first time.

“Just ecstatic, I knew this was it. I have to get this degree, I have to get this license. I know it’s something I really, really want to do,” Christie says.

He is now enrolled in the 18-month program. Once complete, his instructor Dave Doughty says he will be ready to enter the workforce.

“In the general aviation field with small aircraft or business jets may operate, or maybe even an opportunity in the commercial airline industry,” says Doughty.

While he thoroughly enjoys the hands-on nature of the work. Christie says he’s found that passion is only half of the equation.

“It is hands on, but as an aircraft mechanic you have to be able to read the manuals and understand what you’re doing because you’re messing with peoples lives,” says Christie.

But he’s willing to put in the hours behind the desk, knowing that some day soon he’ll get to watch his career take off.

“I never thought I’d come back to Abilene to continue my education here, but I’m here and I’m doing something I love,” Christie says.