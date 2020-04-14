James Stafford named head men’s basketball coach for the nationally-ranked Ranger College

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – James Stafford, the owner of one of the oddest stat lines in NJCAA men’s Division I basketball, has been named the new head men’s basketball coach for the nationally-ranked Ranger College Rangers.

James Stafford is the only coach to register a win as a coach for the nationally-ranked Ranger College men’s basketball team other than head coach Billy Gillispie.

After serving as an assistant for coach Gillispie for three years, Stafford will now take the reins of the Rangers.

“We couldn’t have found a better person to step in,” said Ranger College President Dr. William J. Campion. “He is a successful coach, a proven winner and someone that is familiar with our campus, students and program. I have all the confidence that he will continue to make Ranger College, its supporters and alumni proud.”

Stafford has been part of the coaching staff in several institutions and conferences such as the Big 10.

He has founded several basketball-related organizations, including Basketball 4 Kids, Inc., an organization designed to help parents become better youth-league coaches and leaders.

With Stafford’s help, the Rangers finished as the 2019 national runners-up after playing in the first-ever nationally-televised NJCAA championship.

“It has been a joy to play a part in the success we have enjoyed over the last few years,” said Stafford, who said he felt the RC program he inherited from Gillispie was in prime condition to remain a national power. “We will continue to represent the college well while pursuing conference, regional and national championships.”

Find James Stafford File Below: