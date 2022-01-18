Jay Rees resigns from golf program after successful tenure

ABILENE, Texas – Jay Rees has resigned from his position as head coach of McMurry University’s golf program for another position, Vice President for Student Affairs and Intercollegiate Athletics Sam Ferguson announced Monday.

Rees served as McMurry’s head coach for seven seasons – taking over in May 2015.

“We are thankful for Coach Rees and all of the ways he has built our men’s program into one of the best in the ASC,” Ferguson said. “We have enjoyed some wonderful results under his leadership, while also maintaining high team GPAs. We are grateful for him, but also excited about the future. We are certain our recent success will attract great candidates interested in building on that foundation and joining our mission of Developing Champions for Life.”

In 2019, Rees was named the American Southwest Conference Coach of the Year, as his men’s team finished second at the ASC Championships and won three tournaments.

On the women’s side, Kendalyn Ferguson was named first team all-conference in 2019.

Rees also guided Brendon Lowrance and Lane Roye to national-caliber success, including six combined All-American selections and two individual NCAA national championship appearances. The duo, along with Clemente Yanes, have combined for six all-conference selections in Rees’ tenure.

The men’s program tied or set multiple school records during his stint, including a team low round of 279 at the TLU Fall Invitational in 2019. The men also won eight tournaments under Rees.

Academically, the men’s and women’s programs have combined for 33 academic all-conference selections – including Ferguson, Mikala Haynie and Kylee White as WGCA All-Academic selections, as well as Roye and Michael Hunt for GCAA All-Academic.

The search to find a new leader for the men’s and women’s golf program begins immediately.